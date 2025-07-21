Two men shot on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two men were shot Sunday evening while standing on a sidewalk in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire, hitting a 44-year-old man in the leg and abdomen and a 45-year-old man in the shoulder. Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, and no arrests have been made as detectives investigate.



Two men were shot Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire from a vehicle in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 7:30 p.m., the victims, ages 44 and 45, were standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Dorchester Avenue when an unknown vehicle approached. Police said two people got out, pulled handguns and began shooting.

The 44-year-old man was struck in the leg and abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. The 45-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and was listed in fair condition at the same hospital.

No arrests have been made and Area One detectives are investigating.