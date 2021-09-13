Two men shot in buttocks in West Lawn

Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in West Lawn on the Southwest Side.

An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were shot in the buttocks about 9:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago police.

The teens were walking outside when they heard several gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The 18-year-old sustained a gunshot would to the buttocks and the 19-year-old was shot in the buttocks and hand.

Both were transported to Christ Hospital where they were listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.