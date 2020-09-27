Two men shot in Fuller Park

Two people were shot Sunday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

A male got out of a gray minivan and fired shots about 6:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 53-year-old man who was walking on the sidewalk was struck in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

A 20-year-old man who was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle was struck in the calf, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was also in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

