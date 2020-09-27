Man, 66, shot dead in Englewood

One man was killed and another wounded Sunday in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 54 and 66, were outside about 6:45 p.m. near a vehicle in the 6100 block of South Bishop Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the older man in the head and the younger man in the leg, Chicago police said.

Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead, police said. The 54-year-old was listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.

WOMAN HIT BY STRAY BULLET IN WEST ENGLEWOOD MEETS CPD OFFICER WHO SAVED HER LIFE

TEEN CRITICALLY WOUNDED IN DRIVE-BY IN ENGLEWOOD

Advertisement

MAN SHOT AT 63RD STREET RED LINE STATION