Two men shot in Gresham on the South Side

Two people were shot Saturday in Gresham on the South Side.

The men, 30 and 60, were shot about 4:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the face, shoulder and arm, and was in serious condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition was stabilized.

Area Two detectives are investigating.