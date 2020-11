Two people were shot Saturday in West Woodlawn on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 5:55 p.m. in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, Chicago police said.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the leg and groin, while a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. Both men were stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area One detectives are investigating.