Two men shot, one critically wounded, in Humboldt Park

Two men were shot and one was critically wounded Monday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 34 and 40, were shot around 8:52 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 40-year-old was shot multiple times across his body and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the calf and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in stable condition, according to officials.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.