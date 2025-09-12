Two men shot, seriously wounded while driving on Chicago's South Side

The Brief Two men were shot Thursday evening while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and a 28-year-old man was shot in the back. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.



Two men were seriously wounded in a shooting while driving on the South Side Thursday evening, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 47th Street. Police said a man on foot fired multiple shots in the victims' direction as they were traveling in a vehicle.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in the upper back and also taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction after the attack, and police said nobody is in custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the gunman or said what may have led to the shooting.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.