Two men shot while sitting on porch in Lawndale

Two men were shot Sunday while they sat on the porch of a residence in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 11:05 a.m. the men, 39 and 37, were sitting on the porch of a residence in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, when they heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

The 39-year-old was struck in the right hand and the younger man was struck in the left buttocks, police said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said.

This incident was one of dozens of shootings in Chicago over the weekend. In Logan Square Saturday night, a 10-year-old was killed by a stray bullet. And, a one-year-old boy named Sincere Gaston was murdered in Englewood on Saturday afternoon.