Two men wounded in drive-by in Austin

Two men, 26 and 32, were wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

About 3:45 p.m., they were driving in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached them in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, and someone inside opened fired, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the right forearm and grazed on the right arm, police said. The 32-year-old was struck in the back.

They both were taken to Stroger Hospital where they are in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.