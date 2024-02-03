Two more water main breaks reported in Dixmoor, mayor says

Dixmoor is still battling a water main break crisis after two more were reported on Saturday, according to Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts.

That brings the total count to 13 water main breaks in less than a week. The latest break happened at 141st and Marshfield.

Residents like Dee McKee voiced their frustrations after continuing to be billed for poor water service.

RELATED: Water main breaks in Dixmoor repaired, boil water order lifted

Community activist Andrew Holmes assembled a group of volunteers and delivered cases of water to those affected most, including seniors and the disabled.

Chris Otten, a Dixmoor resident, said his kitchen faucet is producing a steady stream of water, but he's unsure for how long.

Otten has health challenges and says he doesn't have a car.

"Sometimes the water is dirty and the pressure is always low," Otten said.

Although the boil order was lifted, Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts continues to declare a state of emergency for funding.

Roberts says he's been meeting with county and state officials that have promised money to repair the town's aging infrastructure.