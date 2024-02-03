Expand / Collapse search

Two more water main breaks reported in Dixmoor, mayor says

Dixmoor is still combatting its water crisis after yet another water main break was reported. Nate Rodgers has the story.

DIXMOOR, Ill. - Dixmoor is still battling a water main break crisis after two more were reported on Saturday, according to Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts.

That brings the total count to 13 water main breaks in less than a week. The latest break happened at 141st and Marshfield. 

Residents like Dee McKee voiced their frustrations after continuing to be billed for poor water service.

Community activist Andrew Holmes assembled a group of volunteers and delivered cases of water to those affected most, including seniors and the disabled.

Chris Otten, a Dixmoor resident, said his kitchen faucet is producing a steady stream of water, but he's unsure for how long. 

Otten has health challenges and says he doesn't have a car. 

"Sometimes the water is dirty and the pressure is always low," Otten said.

Although the boil order was lifted, Dixmoor Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts continues to declare a state of emergency for funding. 

Roberts says he's been meeting with county and state officials that have promised money to repair the town's aging infrastructure.