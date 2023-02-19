Two murders in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood happened about an hour apart

Two people were murdered in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, in attacks about an hour apart, at locations about a half mile apart.

Chicago police said a man, 35, was shot dead at 79th and South Marquette at 2:55 p.m. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3:56 p.m., there was another shooting at 78th and Phillips, about a half mile away. The victim was on the sidewalk when he was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating.