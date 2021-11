Two people were shot dead in East Chicago on Friday.

Police said they responded to Main Street near East 139th Street around 4 p.m. after a shot spotter alert that 23 rounds had been fired.

Police found two men on the ground who had been shot multiple times.

Antoine R. Moore Jr., 23, of East Chicago, died at the hospital.

Basha Woods, 24, of Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene.

