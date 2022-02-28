Two people, including 15-year-old, charged with armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side

A teenager now faces charges with a 22-year-old in the armed carjacking of a man this weekend in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The boy, 15, was identified as the second person who carjacked the 38-year-old man about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

He was arrested hours later and was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Lavisiea Smith, 22, was also arrested Saturday night and faces additional charges in connection to a separate carjacking that took place Saturday night in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

Lavisiea Smih, 22.

Smith faces felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and attempted vehicular hijacking, police said. He was also charged with resisting an officer.

Advertisement

Smith was due in bond court Monday.