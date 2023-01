Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in Will County on New Year's Eve.

The crash happened on the southbound side of I-55 at Route 30 around 7:30 p.m.

Illinois State Police said the car went off the road, struck a guardrail, went down the embankment and into a ditch.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. The passenger was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.