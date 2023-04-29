Two people injured in construction accident on Chicago's South Side

Two people were injured when a balcony collapsed on top of them Chicago's South Side on Saturday.

Workers were repairing the porch at 4448 South Vincennes when the small balcony collapsed just before 1 p.m.

"I just got out the hospital," said Dexter Patterson, who was one of those injured, talking with FOX 32 Chicago outside of the hospital. "My friend is still here."

Patterson was struck by huge concrete stones. His coworker was buried underneath and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Patterson said it was their third day on the job.