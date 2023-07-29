Two people killed when pickup crashes into store in Kenosha

article

Two people were killed, and three others injured, when a pickup crashed into a store in Kenosha.

The crash happened early Friday morning at Play It Again Sports on Highway 50.

Police said Dylan Zamora, 22, and Jenna Barrette, 21, both of Kenosha, were killed.

The driver, 20, was hospitalized in critical condition. Another man, 21, was also hospitalized in critical condition. A passenger, 22, was treated and released.

Barrette was a nursing student and volleyball player at Carthage College in Kenosha.