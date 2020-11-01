Two people murdered in two shootings in Dolton

Two people were killed Saturday in separate shootings in south suburban Dolton.

Johnnail Craig, 33, was shot in the back about 2:50 p.m. in the 200 block of East 143rd Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He died less than an hour later.

An autopsy Sunday said Craig died of his injuries, and ruled his death a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office. Craig lived in Matteson.

Just before midnight, 28-year-old Martrell Swanson was shot in the head in the 14600 block of Princeton Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said. Swanson, who lived in St. Paul, Minnesota, was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where he died.

Swanson’s death was ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy by the medical examiner’s office.

Dolton police did not immediately return a request for details about either shooting.

The two shootings added to a violent holiday for the south suburb, where a man was also shot by police after allegedly pointing a gun at officers. The man is expected to survive.