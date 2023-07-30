Two people shot in car on Lake Shore Drive

Two people were shot on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Chicago on Sunday night.

Chicago police said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 8:08 p.m.

The victims included a woman, 37, who was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other victim, a man, 26, suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention.

They told police they were driving northbound when a 2015 Nissan cut them off.

The victims honked at the Nissan, and someone in it pulled up alongside them and opened fire.