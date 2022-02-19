Two people shot in Walmart parking lot in Chicago suburb of Waukegan

Two people were shot outside a Walmart in suburban Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Walmart Super Center in Waukegan. Police said that when officers arrived at the Walmart at about 1:30 p.m., they found signs that there had been a shooting, but no victims.

Moments later, Waukegan police said, an SUV crashed a short distance away. The passenger had been shot and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver was arrested.

A short time after that, police said, another car dropped off a second gunshot victim at another hospital. That victim is in stable condition.

Police said they believe the people in the two vehicles were in a fight at the Walmart parking lot before the shots were fired.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

