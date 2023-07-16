Two people who were shot in Chicago on Sunday are not helping police figure out who did it

Chicago police said that two men who were shot in Austin on Sunday are not helping detectives figure out who did it.

Police said the victims are a man, 34, shot in the neck, and another man, 32, shot in the buttocks.

They were shot on West Fulton near Cicero around 2 p.m.

They are hospitalized in good condition but are not being cooperative and the circumstances of how they were shot are not known.