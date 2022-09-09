Two shootings reported on Chicago's Southwest Side within 4 hours: police

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Chicago's Southwest Side during a four-hour period Thursday night into the early hours Friday.

Chicago police say a man, 24, was walking on the sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Whipple Street in Little Village around 11 p.m. when he was shot.

The victim was in a verbal altercation when he was hit by gunfire in the left shin, according to police.

Around 2:20 a.m., a 29-year-old man was standing outside his car in the 4100 block of West 21st Place in Lawndale when he was shot twice, police say. The man did not recall hearing any gunshots.

The first victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department, and the second victim transported himself to the same hospital. Both are listed in good condition.

No one is in custody, Area Four detectives are investigating.