Two shot in Logan Square, police searching for suspect in Rolling Stones hoodie

The Brief Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Logan Square by a man who fled on foot. The suspect was last seen running through a backyard and has not been identified. Chicago police are asking for the public’s help and released a photo and description of the suspect and his clothing.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly shot two people Friday afternoon in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2000 block of North St. Louis Avenue.

Police said the suspect was walking southbound when he fired shots northbound at the end of an alley, hitting two people.

After the shooting, the man ran west through the alley south of Dickens Avenue, then was last seen heading north through a residence in the 3500 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

Chicago police described the suspect as a White or Hispanic man, likely in his late teens to early 20s, with a medium build and long black hair. He was wearing a distinctive hoodie with a Chrome Hearts Rolling Stones blue tongue logo on the back.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven’t released the condition of the two people who were shot, and it's unclear if the shooter and victims knew each other.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using case number JJ-358077.