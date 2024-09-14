Two suspects sought in series of cellphone thefts from Uber, Lyft drivers on South Side

The Brief Two male suspects are sought for stealing cellphones from ride-share drivers on South Crandon Avenue between Aug. 30 and Sept. 11. The suspects entered vehicles, asked to use the cellphone, and fled with it. They displayed a gun in two cases, according to Chicago police. Police advise drivers to stay alert and report suspicious activity. Tips can be given to the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.



Two suspects are on the run after being accused in a string of robberies targeting Uber and Lyft drivers on the same street on the South Side of Chicago.

The suspects, who are reportedly between 12 and 20 years old, are accused of stealing cellphones from drivers after requesting to use them during rides.

The robberies occurred between Aug. 30 and Sept. 11 on South Crandon Avenue. Here are the times and locations:

6700 block of South Crandon Ave. on August 30 at 12:03 A.M.

6800 block of South Crandon Ave. on August 30 at 10:30 A.M.

6700 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 06 between 2:00-2:15 A.M.

6900 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 06 between 2:00-3:30 A.M.

6700 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 06 at 4:00 A.M.

6700 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 08 at 5:30 P.M.

6800 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 09 at 6:18 A.M.

6700 block of South Crandon Ave. on September 11 at 12:30 A.M

Chicago police said the suspects entered Lyft or Uber vehicles at each location, asked to use the driver’s cellphone to make a call, and then fled on foot with the phone. In two instances, the suspects displayed a gun before taking the cellphone, CPD said.

The suspects were also wearing two hooded sweatshirts, but further details about their appearances haven't been released.

Police are advising ride-share drivers to stay alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Bureau of Detectives - Area One at 312-747-8384.