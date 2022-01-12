Two teen boys carjack man at gas station in Goose Island: Police

Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday after police say they carjacked a man at a gas station in Goose Island.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 36-year-old man was carjacked by a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy while at the gas station, located in the 1300 block of West Division.

Just 30 minutes later, responding officers saw the teens inside the car and initiated a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Karlov, police said.

The 17-year-old boy, who was driving, attempted to flee the scene and tried striking the officers’ vehicles, police said.

No officers were injured, and the teens were placed into custody and charged.

Police said the 17-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer, vehicular hijacking and aggravated fleeing/damage to a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old is facing charges of vehicular carjacking and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

The pair is due in court on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.