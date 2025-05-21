Expand / Collapse search

Two teen brothers missing from Chicago’s Far South Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  May 21, 2025 4:19pm CDT
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for brothers Julez Gibson, 12, and Jashaun Gibson, 15, who went missing days apart last week on the Far South Side.
    • Julez was last seen May 17; Jashaun on May 11. Police believe the boys may be together and are asking anyone with information to call 312-747-8274 or 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help locating two brothers who disappeared days apart on the city’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Julez Gibson, 12, was last seen May 17 in the 11600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to authorities. His brother, 15-year-old Jashaun Gibson, was last seen May 11 in the same area.

Julez is African-American, 4-foot-5, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, Julez was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants and purple Crocs. Police believe he may be with Jashaun.

Jashaun is also African-American and is 4-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt, red shorts and black Crocs when he went missing, according to CPD.

(From left) Jashaun Gibson and Julez Gibson. (Chicago PD )

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

