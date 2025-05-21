Two teen brothers missing from Chicago’s Far South Side, police say

The Brief Chicago police are searching for brothers Julez Gibson, 12, and Jashaun Gibson, 15, who went missing days apart last week on the Far South Side. Julez was last seen May 17; Jashaun on May 11. Police believe the boys may be together and are asking anyone with information to call 312-747-8274 or 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help locating two brothers who disappeared days apart on the city’s Far South Side.

What we know:

Julez Gibson, 12, was last seen May 17 in the 11600 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to authorities. His brother, 15-year-old Jashaun Gibson, was last seen May 11 in the same area.

Julez is African-American, 4-foot-5, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, Julez was wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants and purple Crocs. Police believe he may be with Jashaun.

Jashaun is also African-American and is 4-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray and black shirt, red shorts and black Crocs when he went missing, according to CPD.

(From left) Jashaun Gibson and Julez Gibson. (Chicago PD ) Expand

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.