Two teens charged after shots fired outside residence in unincorporated Grayslake

Two teens were charged after a shooting incident early on Saturday in unincorporated Grayslake.

What we know:

Around 3:45 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to calls of shots fired in the 18400 block of West Meander Drive. Deputies found bullet holes in a vehicle, as well as two in nearby homes.

Jabreon Bell, 19, of the same residence, and his friend, Sir Mark Hill, 18, of unincorporated Grayslake, initially claimed they had been shot at by people inside a car that drove by.

Video surveillance showed both Bell and Hill armed with firearms, and Hill firing several rounds toward the southeast.

Both teens were taken into custody. An initial search of the residence revealed two loaded pistols, one of which had an extended magazine.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Hill was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm. Bell was charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jabreon Bell, 19 (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

What's next:

Both are due in court on Sunday.