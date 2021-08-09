Two teens charged in armed carjacking in Garfield Park

Two teens were arrested minutes after a man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The boys, 13 and 14, are accused of carjacking a 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Officers arrested the teens in the same block almost ten minutes later, police said.

Both were charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. The 13-year-old was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon.

The teens, who weren’t named because they’re charged as juveniles.