Two-vehicle crash in Fuller Park sends 4 people to hospital in critical condition

Four people are hospitalized and in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Fuller Park.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of S. Wentworth Avenue. Details on what led to the crash haven't been released.

Four people, all adults, were taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital and John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

At last check, all four are in critical condition.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.