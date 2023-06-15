Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Gary, Merrillville yet to be claimed

Two unclaimed winning Powerball tickets purchased in Lake County, Indiana in December 2022 are set to expire in June.

A $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls for the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing and was purchased at Mr. Fuel #719, which is located at 2945 Burr St. in Gary, Indiana.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Dec. 24, 2022, drawing were: 17-37-46-54-67 with the Powerball of 8.

The winning ticket must be claimed by 4:30 p.m. ET on June 22, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

A $150,000 Powerball with Power Play ticket matched four out of five white balls for the Dec. 31, 2022, drawing and was purchased at Speedway #6688, which is located at 9299 Broadway in Merrillville.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Dec. 31, 2022, drawing were: 18-37-44-50-64 with the Powerball of 11 and Power Play of 3X.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on June 29, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing, lottery officials said.