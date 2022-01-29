Two wounded in citywide shootings Friday

A man was grazed by a bullet while sleeping in his West Pullman home early Friday morning on the Far South Side. The man, 56, was asleep in his bedroom in the 11800 block of South Emerald Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when a bullet came through his window, grazing his head, Chicago police said. He refused medical treatment and was released at the scene, police said.

Later in the day, a 46-year-old was shot while attempting to purchase a car in Washington Heights. The man was tying to buy a used car about 5:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when the suspect announced a robbery and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.