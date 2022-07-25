Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.

The 17-year-old was shot in the ankle and the 19-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the chin, police said.

They were both taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.