U-Haul truck gets stuck on bridge in Long Grove

A U-Haul truck became stuck on a bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove Friday afternoon.

Crews were working to free the truck and assess any damage to the bridge.

The driver of the truck, a 73-year-old man from Nashville, Tennessee, told police he was following his GPS and did not see the signs restricting vehicle height. He proceeded through the bridge and became stuck, causing "significant" damage to the truck. The driver was not injured.

He was cited for disobeying a traffic control device and for exceeding the max height of 8'6".

Village officials say there is some damage to the bridge, but that it is still structurally intact.

This is at least the 14th time the bridge has been struck since reopening in August of 2020, after undergoing major repairs from a previous incident.