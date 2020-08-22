U of Alabama bans student events, off-campus parties, fraternity parties

The University of Alabama has issued a temporary prohibition on student events, including off-campus parties and fraternity and sorority gatherings.

The university says it was issuing a 14-day moratorium on all in-person student events outside of classroom instruction. Social gatherings are prohibited both on and off campus and the common areas of dormitories and fraternity and sorority houses are closed, according to the new guidelines.

The announcement came less than a week after city and school officials raised the alarm about large crowds waiting outside bars.

Alabama has confirmed nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in the state, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

