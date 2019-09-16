U of C Medical Center moving some patients ahead of nurses strike threat

The University of Chicago Medical Center is moving some of its smallest patients ahead of a nurse's strike.

“We as a team, 2,200 nurses, are willing to strike," said Pamela Valentine, UCMC nurse.

The blunt message was delivered Monday night by the negotiating team for the Nurses Union during a break in negotiations.

The University of Chicago Medical Center appears to be taking it seriously, sending an email to employees outlining the steps it’s taking if the nurses go on strike Friday.

”This is our livelihood,” said Brigitt Manson-Mctoy, UCMC nurse. “We absolutely love what we do or we wouldn’t be doing it.”

The University of Chicago closed four hospital units Sunday and has put its infant and pediatric emergency department on bypass, discouraging ambulance deliveries.

Some babies and children in the neonatal and pediatric intensive care units are being transferred to other hospitals, and elective surgeries and appointments are being rescheduled.

The email to employees says because of the union’s actions, “UCMC has moved thoughtfully and quickly to adjust our operations and lower our census. The safety and care of our patients will always remain our number one priority.”

The nurses say the biggest issue on the table isn’t salary but staffing. They say there just aren’t enough nurses to care for all the patients.

“Over the last 18 months we’ve had 1,700 complaints filed by the nurses saying that the assignments they receive are unsafe or stressful to them,” said Pamela Valentine, UCMC nurse. “And they’re not able to give the best care they want to provide.”