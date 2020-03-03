U of Chicago Medical Center testing patient suspected of having coronavirus

A patient is undergoing testing Tuesday for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, at University of Chicago Medicine, health officials said.

If the illness is confirmed, it would be the fifth case of coronavirus in Illinois.

State health officials confirmed Monday a fourth person tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

She is a woman in her 70s, and is the spouse of the third case — a man in his 70s — who is currently hospitalized in isolation, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday.

"We have the utmost confidence in the dedicated and highly trained team composed of nurses, physicians and other health care professionals who are providing care for this patient," University of Chicago health officials said in an email. "We’re following rigorous isolation and infection control protocols to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and our neighbors."

Details about the latest patient have not been released.

The medical center said they will provide an update once lab results are received.

This story is developing.