U of I using rapid COVID test as students return to in-person learning

Two big headlines involving the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana this week.

The Big Ten school began welcoming back more than 40,000 students for in-person instruction. The university is using a rapid COVID test it developed last year to keep the campus safe, according to Chancellor Robert Jones.

"We are doing all that we can by requiring vaccinations if you're able to do so. And if you aren't able to get vaccinated, you're required to test at least 2 to 3 times per week," Jones said.

The school was also part of an announcement made by the Big Ten. The Midwest Athletic Conference is teaming up with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pacific-12 to form an alliance for sports and research.

"This is an alliance that's going to allow all of these institutions to play other schools that are part of these conferences in ways that we haven't been able to do before," said Jones.

The new alliance includes 41 schools.