U.S. fighter jet shoots down "unidentified object" over Canadian airspace; 3rd object shot down this week

Canada said that a U.S. fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canadian airspace on Saturday.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," tweeted Canadian leader Justin Trudeau. "@NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object."

This happened the day after the U.S. military announced an "object" had been shot down off the coast of northern Alaska.

"I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau tweeted.

A NORAD spokesman, Maj. Olivier Gallant, said both Canadian and U.S. warplanes operating as part of NORAD had been deployed.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and U.S. airspace before it was shot down by U.S. warplanes off South Carolina last Sunday.

