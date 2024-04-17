Uber's Lost & Found Index: Here are the strangest things riders have forgotten

Uber unveiled its eighth annual Uber Lost & Found Index this week, offering a glimpse into the most surprising and frequently forgotten items left behind in Ubers worldwide.

Over the past year, commonplace belongings like clothing, luggage, headphones and wallets have dominated the list of frequently misplaced possessions. However, the forgetfulness knows no bounds, with riders parting ways with peculiar items such as frontal hair toupees, live turtles, trays of meat pie and even tubs of surgical implants.

Here's the scoop straight from the 2024 Lost & Found index:

Here are the top 10 most commonly forgotten items:

Clothing

Luggage

Headphones

Wallet

Jewelry

Phone

Camera

Tablet or book

Laptop

Vape

Here are the top 10 most "forgetful" cities:

Miami, Florida

Los Angeles, California

Atlanta, Georgia

Houston, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Orlando, Florida

Phoenix, Arizona

Tampa Bay, Florida

Denver, Colorado

Austin, Texas

Here are the top 15 most unique lost items:

Frontal hair toupee

Hot sauce and a breathalyzer

A leaf

Two containers with spiders in them

A Beyoncé fold up fan

A tray of meat pie

Ceramic cat

Jar of oysters

A personalized blanket with a picture of an Uber rider and their dog

Small rat skeleton prop

A candle that says, "See you in court."

A fake tooth/retainer

Gray tub of surgical implants

Police-grade handcuffs

A live pet turtle

According to the Lost & Found Index, Jan. 21 is the most forgetful day of the year, with the most lost items recorded. The most forgetful time of day is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

For information on how you can retrieve a lost item from Uber, click here.

For the full Lost & Found Index, click here.