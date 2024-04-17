Uber's Lost & Found Index: Here are the strangest things riders have forgotten
CHICAGO - Uber unveiled its eighth annual Uber Lost & Found Index this week, offering a glimpse into the most surprising and frequently forgotten items left behind in Ubers worldwide.
Over the past year, commonplace belongings like clothing, luggage, headphones and wallets have dominated the list of frequently misplaced possessions. However, the forgetfulness knows no bounds, with riders parting ways with peculiar items such as frontal hair toupees, live turtles, trays of meat pie and even tubs of surgical implants.
Here's the scoop straight from the 2024 Lost & Found index:
Here are the top 10 most commonly forgotten items:
- Clothing
- Luggage
- Headphones
- Wallet
- Jewelry
- Phone
- Camera
- Tablet or book
- Laptop
- Vape
Here are the top 10 most "forgetful" cities:
- Miami, Florida
- Los Angeles, California
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Houston, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Orlando, Florida
- Phoenix, Arizona
- Tampa Bay, Florida
- Denver, Colorado
- Austin, Texas
Here are the top 15 most unique lost items:
- Frontal hair toupee
- Hot sauce and a breathalyzer
- A leaf
- Two containers with spiders in them
- A Beyoncé fold up fan
- A tray of meat pie
- Ceramic cat
- Jar of oysters
- A personalized blanket with a picture of an Uber rider and their dog
- Small rat skeleton prop
- A candle that says, "See you in court."
- A fake tooth/retainer
- Gray tub of surgical implants
- Police-grade handcuffs
- A live pet turtle
According to the Lost & Found Index, Jan. 21 is the most forgetful day of the year, with the most lost items recorded. The most forgetful time of day is between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.
For information on how you can retrieve a lost item from Uber, click here.
For the full Lost & Found Index, click here.