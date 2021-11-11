Expand / Collapse search

UChicago employee robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

UChicago employee robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park

A University of Chicago employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The employee was walking around  5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 60th Street when two people got out of a car, displayed a gun and demanded his belongings, according to the University of Chicago Police.

The victim handed over a cellphone and the suspects drove away eastbound on 60th Street, university police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was hurt in the robbery.

It comes just days after a recent University of Chicago graduate was killed in an armed robbery near the school's campus.

University of Chicago graduate killed in shooting identified

A University of Chicago graduate who was shot and killed near the school campus on Tuesday has been identified.