UChicago employee robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
The employee was walking around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 60th Street when two people got out of a car, displayed a gun and demanded his belongings, according to the University of Chicago Police.
The victim handed over a cellphone and the suspects drove away eastbound on 60th Street, university police said.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
It comes just days after a recent University of Chicago graduate was killed in an armed robbery near the school's campus.
