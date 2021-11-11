UChicago employee robbed at gunpoint in Hyde Park

A University of Chicago employee was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The employee was walking around 5:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of East 60th Street when two people got out of a car, displayed a gun and demanded his belongings, according to the University of Chicago Police.

The victim handed over a cellphone and the suspects drove away eastbound on 60th Street, university police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No one was hurt in the robbery.

It comes just days after a recent University of Chicago graduate was killed in an armed robbery near the school's campus.