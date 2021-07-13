Expand / Collapse search

UChicago Medicine requiring COVID-19 vaccine for workers

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - The University of Chicago Medicine announced Tuesday that it is requiring its workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine. 

All employees, volunteers and contractors will be required to get it. However, the mandate may be subject to discussion with various unions representing employees, system leaders said in a memo to students, faculty and staff.

Seventy-seven percent of workers have already gotten the vaccine.

UIC medicine leaders say facts show getting the vaccine is the safest way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

University employees will be expected to upload proof of their vaccinations to an online registry by Aug. 13.