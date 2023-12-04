Contract negotiations drag on for UChicago nurses, grad students

Nurses and graduate students at the University of Chicago gathered Monday to demand their contract negotiations be finalized.

Students are calling on the university to "settle their contracts without unnecessary delays."

Graduate students are also demanding the university address the economic needs of those who provide educational services.

"Nurses have been negotiating a new contract with the Medical Center for two months," said one National Nurses United member "We have already completed 10 bargaining sessions. While we have made progress on some non-economic issues, the University of Chicago remains unwilling to move on our proposals to safely staff the hospital. That ain't right."

The University of Chicago Medical Center released a statement saying the two sides are meeting Monday and that there has been steady progress on an agreement, saying in part: "We anticipate continued progress during the next three sessions, which are scheduled throughout December. And we remain committed to working collaboratively and respectfully for a fair and equitable contract that allows us to continue to attract exceptional nurses who meaningfully contribute to our institution and its reputation for excellence."