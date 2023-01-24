Ugliest buildings in America: Chicago's Thompson Center among nation's biggest eyesores

The Thompson Center is getting some rather unflattering recognition.

It has been named one of the ugliest buildings in America.

The ranking was put out by Build World and was based on a sentiment analysis taken, essentially looking at what people are saying on Twitter.

The Thompson Center is marked as number eight on its Ugliest Building List, but not everyone agrees with the assessment.

Topping the list include the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington D.C., followed by Boston City Hall and the Verizon Building in New York.