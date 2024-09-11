UIC records second-largest enrollment in history

The Brief The University of Illinois Chicago experienced its second-largest year for student enrollment this fall, with a total of 33,906 students. A record-breaking 4,419 first-year students joined UIC, with 37% coming from Chicago Public Schools and 91% being in-state residents. Several areas saw significant enrollment increases, including undergraduate students, new transfer students, Black or African American students, and online students.



The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) had its second-biggest year for student enrollment this fall.

According to the university’s recent 10-day census, total student enrollment has increased by 1.1% to 33,906.

This growth is fueled in part by a record-breaking incoming class of 4,419 first-year students. The university said 37% of first-year students came from Chicago Public Schools and 91% were in-state residents.

"UIC continues to attract outstanding students, reflecting the rich diversity of the City of Chicago and our state," said Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda. "We will continue to offer our students pathways to social mobility, and remain deeply committed to our mission to provide the broadest access to the highest levels of educational, research, and clinical excellence."

Several key areas saw significant enrollment increases, including undergraduate students, new transfer students, Black or African American students, and online students.

The undergraduate headcount increased by 3.2% or 471 students, from 14,902 in 2023 to 15,373 in 2024.

The university said it continues to make affordability a top priority as more than 50% of UIC students receive Pell grants.