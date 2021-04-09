UIC will no longer describe suspects' race in public safety advisories, cites 'stereotypes': report

The University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC) reportedly said that its public safety advisories would no longer identify a suspect's race so it could avoid perpetuating negative stereotypes.

On Wednedsay, Young America's Foundation (YAF) reported on the announcement from January, which it learned about through its campus bias tip line.

"Effective January 2021, the university will no longer routinely use race, ethnicity or national origin as a descriptor in public safety advisories," the email read.

In a statement to YAF, spokeswoman Sherri McGinnis Gonzalez confirmed the new policy.

"The university no longer routinely uses race, ethnicity or national origin as a descriptor in public safety advisories. This decision was made after consulting with several members of the UIC community, including the UIC Police Department and our recently established Public Safety Board," Gonzalez said.

"The advisories are designed to inform our community members so they can change their behavior as necessary to be conducive to the recommended safety measures in the UIC campus area. While we generally will no longer use race or other descriptors, we will include them if, given the totality of the circumstances, they can enhance immediate public safety and/or include differentiating characteristics."

She also defended the decision as a "proactive progressive measure balancing public safety with the potential negative perpetuation of stereotypes."

"It is not expected that this decision will have an impact on UIC Police Department operations and the ability to apprehend perpetrators of criminal acts. The decision is a proactive progressive measure balancing public safety with the potential negative perpetuation of stereotypes. Our goal is to make everyone feel welcomed and safe on the UIC campus."

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

