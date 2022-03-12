Ukrainian church in Chicago burglarized, 1 in custody

A Ukrainian church was burglarized in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday, police said. One person was taken into police custody.

Around 1:08 a.m., in the 900 block of North Washtenaw, Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was broken into by an unidentified man, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

According to police, a custodial worker told officers that they found a broken window on the side of the church, where an entry point was made.

Surveillance footage showed the unidentified man take several unidentified items from the church before fleeing.

Area Three detectives are investigating.