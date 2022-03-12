Expand / Collapse search

Ukrainian church in Chicago burglarized, 1 in custody

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
A church in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood was burglarized Saturday morning, police said.

CHICAGO - A Ukrainian church was burglarized in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday, police said. One person was taken into police custody.

Around 1:08 a.m., in the 900 block of North Washtenaw, Holy Protection Parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine was broken into by an unidentified man, Chicago police said. 

According to police, a custodial worker told officers that they found a broken window on the side of the church, where an entry point was made. 

Surveillance footage showed the unidentified man take several unidentified items from the church before fleeing. 

Area Three detectives are investigating.