Chicago women charged with stealing from Ulta Beauty stores

Three Chicago women were charged in connection with thefts from Ulta Beauty stores Wednesday in Naperville.

Around 2 p.m., Naperville police were called to Ulta Beauty in the 2700 block of Aurora Avenue after reports that three women had stolen from two other Ulta stores in the area, police said. Upon arriving, police saw three suspects exit the vehicle and enter the store.

Detectives confirmed that the suspects were the same thieves who stole from other local stores earlier that day, police said. The suspects were seen leaving the store with two baskets of allegedly stolen merchandise, police said.

Officers blocked the suspects' vehicle and took all three into custody. Jayla Alston, 20; Skylar Escoe, 19 and Darielle Wrice, 19, were each charged with two counts of felony retail theft and one count of felony burglary.

Wrice was also charged with attempted criminal damage to government property and driving without a valid license after she struck a Naperville police car while trying to flee.

All three were granted pre-trial release. Additional charges are pending.