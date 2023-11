Smash-and-grab thieves made off with roughly $10,000 worth of merchandise after burglarizing an Ulta Beauty store Wednesday morning in Greektown.

The suspects broke into Ulta around 3 a.m. and stole $10,000 worth of proceeds at 16 S. Halsted St., according to police.

The thieves then fled the scene in a white sedan.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.