Chicago crime: Ulta store robbed in Lake View East, CPD says

Police are investigating a robbery at an Ulta store on the city’s North Side on Friday night.

The incident happened a little before 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Clark Street in Lake View East, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a call of a retail theft at the scene.

Staff told officers that a male and female offender entered the store, forcibly opened a display case and then took merchandise before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating.

It was unclear how much merchandise was taken.