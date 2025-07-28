Ultimate guide to Lollapalooza 2025 after-parties and shows

Lollapalooza 2025 is taking over Grant Park with four days of performances, but the party doesn't stop there. Across the city, Chicago's music scene will keep going long after the gates close.

Here's a list of Lollapalooza 2025 after-parties, shows and events.

Prospa – Vertiport Chicago at 5 p.m.

Kenny Mason with KaiCrewSade – Subterranean at 7 p.m.

Sunami with Hold My Own – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.

Isabel Larosa with Thomas LaRosa and Sofia Camara – Outset at 5 p.m.

Ratboys with Hemlock – Sleeping Village at 9 p.m.

Tanner Adell with DJ One Chance – Joe’s Bar on Weed St at 8 p.m.

Durand Bernarr with DJ Cymba – Schubas 8 p.m.

Glass Beams with Yomi – Bottom Lounge at 7 p.m.

Half Alive with The Criticals – Park West 6:30 p.m.

Sierra Ferrell with Yana – Metro at 7 p.m.

Otoboke Beaver with Spread Joy – Empty Bottle at 8 p.m.

Barry Can’t Swim with Fcukers – The Salt Shed at 7 p.m.

Royel Otis – Thalia Hall at 9 p.m.

The Dare – House of Blues at 8 p.m.

Alex Warren with Bo Staloch – Lincoln Hall at 8 p.m.

Magdalena Bay – The Vic Theatre at 9 p.m.

Mau P with Club De Combat – Radius at 10 p.m.

DJO With Post Animal – The Salt Shed at 10 p.m.

Wallows with Alemeda – The Vic Theatre at 10 p.m.

Bleachers with Cassandra Coleman – Metro at 10 p.m.

Still Woozy with Winnetka Bowling League – House of Blues at 10 p.m.

GiGi Perez with Nikole – Bottom Lounge at 10 p.m.

Ravyn Lenae with Sky Jetta – Park West at 10 p.m.

Otoboke Beaver with Stress Positions – Empty Bottle at 10 p.m.

Amaarae with Black Party – Thalia Hall at 11 p.m.

Ocean Alley with DogPark – Outset 10 p.m.

Wyyat Flores with The Droptines – Lincoln Hall at 10 p.m.

Matt Champion with Rachel Prancer – Subterranean at10 p.m.

Bunt with Diox and Apollo XO – TAO at 10 p.m.

Fcukers with Sparklmami – Schubas at 10 p.m.

Azzecca with Cromby and Jayah – Smartbar at 10 p.m.

Hey, Nothing with Winyah – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.

Overmono with Banchan – Smoke and Mirrors at 10 p.m.