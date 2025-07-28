Ultimate guide to Lollapalooza 2025 after-parties and shows
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza 2025 is taking over Grant Park with four days of performances, but the party doesn't stop there. Across the city, Chicago's music scene will keep going long after the gates close.
Here's a list of Lollapalooza 2025 after-parties, shows and events.
Wednesday, July 30
- Magdalena Bay – The Vic Theatre at 9 p.m.
- Alex Warren with Bo Staloch – Lincoln Hall at 8 p.m.
- The Dare – House of Blues at 8 p.m.
- Royel Otis – Thalia Hall at 9 p.m.
- Barry Can’t Swim with Fcukers – The Salt Shed at 7 p.m.
- Otoboke Beaver with Spread Joy – Empty Bottle at 8 p.m.
- Sierra Ferrell with Yana – Metro at 7 p.m.
- Half Alive with The Criticals – Park West 6:30 p.m.
- Glass Beams with Yomi – Bottom Lounge at 7 p.m.
- Durand Bernarr with DJ Cymba – Schubas 8 p.m.
- Tanner Adell with DJ One Chance – Joe’s Bar on Weed St at 8 p.m.
- Ratboys with Hemlock – Sleeping Village at 9 p.m.
- Isabel Larosa with Thomas LaRosa and Sofia Camara – Outset at 5 p.m.
- Sunami with Hold My Own – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.
- Kenny Mason with KaiCrewSade – Subterranean at 7 p.m.
- Prospa – Vertiport Chicago at 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 31
- Mau P with Club De Combat – Radius at 10 p.m.
- DJO With Post Animal – The Salt Shed at 10 p.m.
- Wallows with Alemeda – The Vic Theatre at 10 p.m.
- Bleachers with Cassandra Coleman – Metro at 10 p.m.
- Still Woozy with Winnetka Bowling League – House of Blues at 10 p.m.
- GiGi Perez with Nikole – Bottom Lounge at 10 p.m.
- Ravyn Lenae with Sky Jetta – Park West at 10 p.m.
- Otoboke Beaver with Stress Positions – Empty Bottle at 10 p.m.
- Amaarae with Black Party – Thalia Hall at 11 p.m.
- Ocean Alley with DogPark – Outset 10 p.m.
- Wyyat Flores with The Droptines – Lincoln Hall at 10 p.m.
- Matt Champion with Rachel Prancer – Subterranean at10 p.m.
- Bunt with Diox and Apollo XO – TAO at 10 p.m.
- Fcukers with Sparklmami – Schubas at 10 p.m.
- Azzecca with Cromby and Jayah – Smartbar at 10 p.m.
- Hey, Nothing with Winyah – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.
- Overmono with Banchan – Smoke and Mirrors at 10 p.m.
- Torren Foot – Spybar 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 1
- Cage the Elephant with Girl Tones – The Salt Shed at 10 p.m.
- Role Model – Thalia Hall at 11 p.m.
- Young Miko and Latin Mafia – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 10 p.m.
- MK.Gee – Metro at 10 p.m.
- Fuji Kaze – The Vic Theatre at 10 p.m.
- Del Water Gap – Schubas at 11 p.m.
- ISOXO – Radius at 10 p.m.
- Foster The People DJ set – Spybar at 10 p.m.
- Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso – House of Blues at 10 p.m.
- Alesso with Nathan Scoot and Diox – TAO at 10 p.m.
- JPEGMafia – Ramova Theatre at 11 p.m.
- Wasia Project – Ephiphany Center for the Arts at 10 p.m.
- AlleyCvt – Soundbar at 10 p.m.
- Orion Sun – Outset at 10 p.m.
- Bilmuri – Cobra Lounge at 10:30 p.m.
- Mark Ambor – Lincoln Hall at 10 p.m.
- Orla Gartland – Bottom Lounge at 11 p.m.
- The Symposium – Empty Bottle at 10 p.m.
- MaxMcNown – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.
- Freakquencies DJ set – Smartbar at 10 p.m.
- Ole 60 with Rob Langdon – Subterranean at 10 p.m.
- Jigitz – Prysm at 10 p.m.
- Mary Droppinz – Smoke and Mirrors at 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 2
- Rufus Du Sol DJ set – Radius at 10 p.m.
- Foster the People – Metro at 10 p.m.
- BoyNextDoor – House of Blues at 10:30 a.m.
- Zack Fox – Concord Music Hall at 10 p.m.
- Remi Wolf – The Salt Shed at 10 p.m.
- FINNEAS – House of Blues at 10 p.m.
- Two Friends with Jev – Sound Bar at 10 p.m.
- Wave to Earth – Thalia Hall at 10 p.m.
- Artemas – Subterranean at 10 p.m.
- Isaiah Rashad with Ray Vaughn – The Riveria Theatre at 10 p.m.
- Mariah the Scientist – The Vic Theatre at 10 p.m.
- Flipturn with Old Mervs – Park West at 10 p.m.
- Bladee – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom at 11 p.m.
- Joey Valence – Bottom Lounge at 11 p.m.
- Salute – Smartbar at 10 p.m.
- Wunderhorse with New Dad – Reggie’s at 10 p.m.
- La Femme – Outset at 10 p.m.
- Layz – Cermak Hall at 10 p.m.
- Wild Rivers – Lincoln Hall at 11 p.m.
- Laila! – Schubas at 10 p.m.
- Deborah de Luca – Ramova Theatre at 10 p.m.
- Dr. Fresch – Prysm at 10 p.m.
- Murda Beatz with Metro – Tao at 10 p.m.
- DJ Gummy Bear – Smoke and Mirrors at 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 3
- Dominic Fike – House of Blues at 10 p.m.
- Jane Remover – Subterranean at 10 p.m.
- BOA – Thalia Hall at 11 p.m.
- Julie with Lowertown – Lincoln Hall at 10 p.m.
- Josh Conway DJ set – Sleeping Village at 10 p.m.
- Midnight Generation – Schubas at 10 p.m.
- Nimino – Spybar at 10 p.m.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Lollapalooza.